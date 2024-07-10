Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 890,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 301,828 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 769,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 134,262 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 859,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

