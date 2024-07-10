Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

