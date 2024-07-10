Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 338.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418,683 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,904,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 474,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,703,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.