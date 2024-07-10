Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOC opened at $423.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.