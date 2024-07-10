Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

