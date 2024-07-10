Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

