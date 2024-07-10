Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

