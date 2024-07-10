Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after acquiring an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 613,932 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,217,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,185,000 after acquiring an additional 583,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.