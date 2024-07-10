Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

