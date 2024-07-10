Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FCAL stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 million, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

