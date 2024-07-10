Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

