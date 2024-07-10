Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,519 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

