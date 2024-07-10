Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 894.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 103,462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 954.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

