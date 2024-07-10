Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 25.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,700,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

