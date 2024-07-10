Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

