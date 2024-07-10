Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

