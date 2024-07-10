Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15,367.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

