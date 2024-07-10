Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

