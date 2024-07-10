Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,646 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

