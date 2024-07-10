Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $112.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

