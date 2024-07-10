Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.