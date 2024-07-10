Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXR opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

