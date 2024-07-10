Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 1.0% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,026,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adeia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,985,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Adeia by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADEA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

