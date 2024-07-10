Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

