Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $29,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $203,549. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HURN stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

