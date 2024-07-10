Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.15.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

