Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.24.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

