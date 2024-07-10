Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $53,882,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $846.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $772.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $868.97.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.