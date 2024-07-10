Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

