Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

