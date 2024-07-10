Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $87,627,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,796,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

