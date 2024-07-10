Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

NYSE ATO opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

