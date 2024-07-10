Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Shares of IT opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.71 and its 200-day moving average is $452.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

