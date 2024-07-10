Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.