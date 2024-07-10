Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 67,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

