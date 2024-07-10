Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

