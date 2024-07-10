Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

