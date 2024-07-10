Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sysco by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

