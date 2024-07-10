Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth $5,550,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

