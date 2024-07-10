Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ferrari by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $426.29 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.60 and a 200-day moving average of $399.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

