Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $4.83 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,169,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.