Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

