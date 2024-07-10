Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

