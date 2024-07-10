Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

