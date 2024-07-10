Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $197.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

