Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.