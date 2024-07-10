Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Stock Performance
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Five9
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.