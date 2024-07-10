Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.