Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after buying an additional 398,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

