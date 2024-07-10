Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 53.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.