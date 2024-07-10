Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.